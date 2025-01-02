TMC Councillor Dulal Sarkar Shot in Broad Daylight in West Bengal’s Malda: Investigation Underway

In a shocking incident, Dulal Sarkar, also known as Babla, a Trinamool Congress (TMC) councillor representing Ward 22 of the English Bazar Municipality in Malda district, West Bengal, was shot in broad daylight on Thursday morning.

Sarkar, who sustained a critical head injury, is currently undergoing treatment at Malda Medical College and Hospital. According to medical sources, his condition remains extremely critical.

Details of the Incident

Eyewitness accounts revealed that Sarkar was standing at a busy intersection in the area when three helmet-clad assailants approached him on a motorcycle. The attackers fired three shots at Sarkar, with the first two bullets missing their target. However, the third bullet struck him in the head.

The incident, occurring in a bustling area, left bystanders in shock. The assailants fled the scene immediately after the attack, leaving no opportunity for the public to react or intervene.

Police Investigation Initiated

Law enforcement agencies have launched a full-scale investigation. All police stations in the vicinity have been alerted to track the suspects, who remain at large. Authorities are examining CCTV footage from the area and questioning eyewitnesses to gather crucial evidence.

District Magistrate Nitin Singhania and Superintendent of Police Pradip Kumar Yadav visited the crime scene to oversee the investigation. Preliminary findings suggest the attack was a premeditated attempt on Sarkar’s life, with the assailants seemingly aware of his movements.

Possible Motives: Political or Personal Rivalry?

The motive behind the attack remains unclear. Investigators are exploring multiple angles, including political rivalry and potential personal enmity. However, no official statement has been released by the ruling TMC or the opposition BJP regarding the incident.

Public and Political Reactions

The brazen attack has sent shockwaves through Malda district, raising concerns about law and order in the region. Residents and political observers are awaiting clarity on whether the shooting was politically motivated or stemmed from other disputes.

A Call for Justice

As the investigation progresses, authorities are under pressure to apprehend the culprits swiftly and bring them to justice. The incident underscores the urgent need for improved safety measures to prevent such violent acts, particularly against public representatives.

Stay tuned for updates on this developing story as more details emerge about the motive, suspects, and Sarkar’s medical condition.