Delhi Cafe Owner Puneet Khurana Dies by Suicide Amid Divorce Case; Family Alleges Harassment by Wife

Puneet Khurana, a Delhi Cafe owner, dies by suicide amid an ongoing divorce case. Family alleges harassment and threats from his wife’s family. Investigation underway.

New Delhi: In a heartbreaking incident from Delhi‘s Model Town, Puneet Khurana, a 39-year-old cafe owner, took his own life amid an acrimonious divorce case with his wife, Manika. The tragedy occurred on Tuesday afternoon at Puneet’s residence in Kalyan Vihar.

Also Read: Hyderabad Railway Introduces New Public Timetable Effective January 1, 2025

Family Alleges Harassment

According to Puneet’s family and friends, he faced continuous threats and pressure from his wife and her family despite having settled financial and business disputes. The couple, who had been married for eight years and shared ownership of a cafe, had been living apart for the last two years following frequent disputes.

Events Leading to the Tragedy

Puneet reportedly reached out to friends on Monday evening, expressing immense stress and fear for his family’s safety. One friend shared, “He was worried about threats targeting his parents. We stayed with him till 2 a.m., trying to reassure him, but he seemed terrified.”

Another friend noted, “Puneet was a strong individual, but the continuous harassment took a toll on his mental health.”

Evidence Points to Harassment

Before taking the extreme step, Puneet is believed to have recorded a video and a 20-minute audio clip, capturing a heated conversation with his wife. In the recording, Puneet discusses disputes over their shared business and financial matters. He also expressed intentions to expose the truth publicly.

Tragic End

Puneet was found hanging in his home on Tuesday afternoon. Despite his family’s efforts to rush him to the hospital, doctors declared him brought dead. His body has been sent for postmortem, and police have seized his mobile phone for further investigation.

Police Investigation

The police are examining the audio clip and other evidence to determine the events leading to Puneet’s death. Family members have alleged harassment and threats by his wife’s family, claiming these pressures contributed to his tragic decision.

A Growing Concern

Puneet’s case is the second high-profile suicide linked to marital disputes within days, following a similar incident involving a Bengaluru techie. These cases highlight the emotional toll of divorce proceedings and the need for timely intervention and legal support.

Key Points: