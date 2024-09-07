Khammam Floods: ‘Mom and Dad Went to Wash the Mud; I Have to Take Care of My Brother,’ says Young Girl

In Khammam, a poignant scene unfolded as flood-affected families struggle with the aftermath of the recent deluge.

At a relief center, a heart-wrenching sight was observed: a four-year-old girl, Niharika, was seen comforting her baby brother, who was crying in a makeshift cradle made of a saree.

Niharika, whose family’s home in Jallagam Nagar was submerged in the flood, was trying to soothe her infant brother, who was hungry and crying after their mother had left to find food. The girl, despite her own distress, was seen gently rocking the cradle with her small hands while tearfully expressing her concern.

The family’s home was completely inundated with mud and debris, making it impossible to bring their children along. Niharika’s parents, Narsingh and Bhavani, had to leave their children at the relief center while they went to clear the mud from their home.

The scene highlights the severe emotional and physical toll of the disaster on the affected families, as they navigate the immense challenges of recovery and survival.