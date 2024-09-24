Kiran Rao’s ‘Laapataa Ladies’ Chosen as India’s Official Entry for Oscars 2025

Chennai: The Film Federation of India has selected Kiran Rao’s *Laapataa Ladies* as India’s official submission for the 2025 Oscars in the Best International Film category. The announcement was made on Monday.

This Hindi film, a light-hearted satire on patriarchy, was chosen from a list of 29 contenders, which included the Bollywood blockbuster *Animal*, the Malayalam National Award-winning film *Aattam*, and the Cannes-winning *All We Imagine as Light*.

A 13-member jury, led by Assamese director Jahnu Barua, unanimously chose *Laapataa Ladies*, produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, to represent India at the prestigious Academy Awards.

Other films considered included the Tamil film *Maharaja*, Telugu titles *Kalki 2898 AD* and *Hanuman*, along with Hindi films like *Swatantraya Veer Savarkar* and *Article 370*.

Last year, the Malayalam hit *2018: Everyone is a Hero* was India’s official entry to the Oscars.