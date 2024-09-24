Entertainment

Kiran Rao's 'Laapataa Ladies' Chosen as India's Official Entry for Oscars 2025

The Film Federation of India has selected Kiran Rao’s *Laapataa Ladies* as India’s official submission for the 2025 Oscars in the Best International Film category. The announcement was made on

Syed Iftequar
Kiran Rao’s ‘Laapataa Ladies’ Chosen as India’s Official Entry for Oscars 2025
Kiran Rao’s ‘Laapataa Ladies’ Chosen as India’s Official Entry for Oscars 2025

Chennai: The Film Federation of India has selected Kiran Rao’s *Laapataa Ladies* as India’s official submission for the 2025 Oscars in the Best International Film category. The announcement was made on Monday.

This Hindi film, a light-hearted satire on patriarchy, was chosen from a list of 29 contenders, which included the Bollywood blockbuster *Animal*, the Malayalam National Award-winning film *Aattam*, and the Cannes-winning *All We Imagine as Light*.

A 13-member jury, led by Assamese director Jahnu Barua, unanimously chose *Laapataa Ladies*, produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, to represent India at the prestigious Academy Awards.

Other films considered included the Tamil film *Maharaja*, Telugu titles *Kalki 2898 AD* and *Hanuman*, along with Hindi films like *Swatantraya Veer Savarkar* and *Article 370*.

Last year, the Malayalam hit *2018: Everyone is a Hero* was India’s official entry to the Oscars.

Syed Iftequar
