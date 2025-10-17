Kishan Reddy Launches Reforms, Says Kisan App to Revolutionize Cotton Sales by Diwali

Hyderabad: Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy announced that the central government will launch extensive cotton procurement operations across Telangana this season. Speaking to the media on Friday, he stated that cotton, alongside paddy, is one of the major crops cultivated in the state, covering nearly 45 lakh acres and engaging over 22 lakh farmers.

Reddy confirmed that, as in previous years, the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) will purchase the entire yield at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of ₹8,110 per quintal, ensuring that no farmer is left out. He urged farmers not to fall prey to middlemen, assuring that the Centre will buy “till the last quintal.” He also noted that the Telangana government is extending full cooperation in the procurement process.

To make the procurement smoother, the number of collection centres has been raised by 12, bringing the total to 122 active centres across the state. The minister added that the government is implementing several reforms to boost cotton production, including the introduction of the Kisan App, which supports nine regional languages. Registered farmers will be able to schedule time slots for selling their cotton at purchase centres through the app.

Reddy further explained that ginning mills have been designated for processing and transportation, and special focus is being placed on high-density plantation methods, which have already proven successful in Maharashtra’s Akola region. He said that Telangana farmers would soon be taken on exposure visits to study these advanced cultivation techniques.

From the next cropping season, the Centre aims to promote high-density plantation across Telangana to double crop yields. Reddy also revealed that the Kisan App will be fully functional by Diwali, enhancing transparency and convenience for cultivators.

Highlighting the Centre’s agricultural achievements, Reddy said the MSP for cotton has been doubled over the last decade. He also warned against the sale of spurious seeds, asserting that those involved in such practices would face strict punishment under the PD Act.

With these measures, the Union Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring that cotton farmers in Telangana receive fair prices, better facilities, and modern tools to increase productivity.