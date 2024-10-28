Kishan Reddy Calls for White Paper on Telangana’s Financial Health Amid Rising Debt Concerns

Hyderabad: Stating that the financial situation of the State was worrisome with increasing debt levels, Union Coal Minister and BJP State unit president G Kishan Reddy demanded the government to release a white paper on the financial health of the State.

Addressing a press conference here Kishan Reddy said the alarming rise in total liabilities, unsustainability of debt repayments and mounting debt service burden indicate the fragile financial health of Telangana.

The State government had the responsibility to tell the people the financial condition of the State, he said. We want the government to tell the people about the State’s debts, fresh loans taken by it in the last ten months. Its plan to deal with the crisis.

The government should release a comprehensive report on the financial health of the State,”he said.

Fee reimbursement, arogyasri and even school building rent worth crores of rupees were pending as the government does not have funds to clear them, he alleged, adding that the farmers, students, unemployed, power staff, government employees, teachers and even police are not satisfied with the Congress government Commenting on the ongoing protest by the Battalion police constables, the union Minister suggested that the State government instead of suspending them should hold discussion and resolve the issue amicably.