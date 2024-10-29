Kishan Reddy hands over 154 job letters to new recruits of Central govt

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Coals & Mines G Kishan Reddy handed over appointment letters to the newly selected recruits of the Central Government under the second phase of the Rozgar Mela. The program was organized by the Department of Posts, Telangana at Bhartiya Vidhya Bhavan, Basheer Bagh, today.

Addressing the event, Kishan Reddy said, “Yuva Shakti is the pillar of New India.” The youth, who make up a large portion of India’s population, play a critical role in achieving the goal of Vikasit Bharat—Developed India 2047, the 100th year of India’s independence. He called upon the youth to work with dedication and contribute to the country’s development, transforming PM’s vision into reality.

Noting that the youth of India are the backbone of our country, he said Rozgar Mela’s stand as Prime Minister’s commitment to prioritizing employment generation. Rozgar Mela will empower the youth by providing them with meaningful opportunities to contribute to nation-building. Highlighting the steps taken by the government to create employment opportunities in the private sector, the union minister said programs like Stand-Up India, PM SVANidhi, and Pradana Mantri Mudra Yojana are aiming to support small businesses and entrepreneurs.

The Government of India is actively inviting investments in key sectors—education, healthcare, defence, and research—to drive employment creation and stimulate economic growth. These investments not only boost job opportunities, but also enhance the country’s infrastructure, skill base, and innovation capacity, he added.

On the occasion, Kishan Reddy handed over appointment letters to the 154 new recruits from departments like FCI, CBIT, Income Tax Department, Department of Posts, University of Hyderabad, MANUU, Geological Survey of India, AIIMS, Railway Department, and so on.

Earlier, under Rozgar Mela, Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed more than 51,000 appointment letters to newly appointed youth today through video conferencing. Rozgar Mela was organized at 40 locations nationwide, with new recruits joining the Central Government across various Ministries and Departments, such as the Department of Revenue, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Defence, and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, among others.