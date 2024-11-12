Kishan Reddy Slams Congress for Failing Telangana and Misleading Maharashtra

Mumbai/Hyderabad: Union Minister of Coal and Mines and Telangana BJP President, G. Kishan Reddy, has launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, accusing it of betraying the people of Telangana with unfulfilled promises and attempting to mislead voters in Maharashtra.

Speaking to the media in Mumbai on Tuesday, Reddy criticized Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Congress leaders, alleging widespread failure to deliver on election commitments and misuse of power.

BJP’s Criticism of Congress’ Promises in Telangana

Highlighting Congress’ six main guarantees and numerous sub-guarantees, Kishan Reddy claimed that 99% of these commitments remain unfulfilled. He pointed to key promises like:

The Mahalakshmi Scheme for women, which has yet to materialize.

for women, which has yet to materialize. Youth educational support , which has seen no significant implementation.

, which has seen no significant implementation. Farmers’ bonuses and financial aid under the Rythu Bharosa program, which remain undelivered.

Reddy also alleged that promises of a Rs. 4,000 monthly pension for disabled individuals and laborers have not been honored.

Financial Mismanagement and Diversion of Funds

Kishan Reddy accused the Telangana Congress government of fiscal irresponsibility, stating that the state is burdened with significant debt due to financial mismanagement. He further alleged that Congress is diverting state funds to influence elections in other states, calling it a betrayal of the Telangana people’s trust.

Warning to Maharashtra Voters

Addressing the Congress’ campaign in Maharashtra, Reddy warned voters not to be swayed by what he termed “empty assurances.” He stated, “Congress is trying to deceive Maharashtra in the same way it misled Telangana. The people of Maharashtra deserve to know the truth.”

Reddy also challenged Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, to an open debate on Telangana’s progress at the Mumbai Press Club. He emphasized that Congress’ promises lack substance and are jeopardizing Telangana’s financial stability.

Rising Political Tensions

Reddy’s remarks come at a time of heightened political tensions as Congress continues to promote its programs in both Telangana and Maharashtra. BJP’s criticism underscores its stance that the Congress-led government in Telangana is falling short of its commitments while risking the state’s economic well-being.

Conclusion

As the battle for votes intensifies, Kishan Reddy’s allegations against the Congress party reflect the BJP’s efforts to hold its rival accountable for unfulfilled promises and fiscal mismanagement. Maharashtra voters now find themselves at the center of this political debate, with both parties vying to win public trust.