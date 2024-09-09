Kishan Reddy urges CM to take steps for expansion of roads near Secunderabad Railway Station

Hyderabad: Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy has urged Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to take measures to expand several roads at the Secunderabad railway station and Charlapalli railway terminal here.

In a letter to the chief minister, Kishan Reddy, said the construction of a new railway terminal at Charlapalli at a cost of about Rs 415 crore is nearing completion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has agreed to attend the inauguration event of the new terminal and to dedicate it to the nation, said Reddy, Lok Sabha member from Secunderabad here.

Several roads to reach the terminal need to be expanded, he said in the letter (dated September 8) which was released to the media here on Monday.

Observing that the Secunderabad railway station is being renovated with Rs 715 crore “on the scale of an international airport”, he pointed out that the roads near the railway station are congested and need to be expanded.

Reddy urged the chief minister to take steps to expand the above roads.