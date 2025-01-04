Kohli’s Struggles Lead to Self-Doubt, Says Manjrekar

New Delhi: Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar recently discussed Virat Kohli’s ongoing struggles against deliveries outside the off stump following his dismissal on Day 2 of the fifth Test against Australia in Sydney.

Kohli’s repeated dismissals to the same type of delivery have raised questions about his current form, with Manjrekar suggesting that the batsman is now facing self-doubt despite trying every possible technique to overcome this persistent weakness.

Kohli’s Repeated Struggles Against Boland

Kohli was dismissed for the fourth time in the series by Australian seamer Scott Boland. Boland’s persistent targeting of the channel outside off-stump led Kohli to edge the ball once again to the slip cordon. This dismissal marked the eighth time in nine innings that Kohli had fallen victim to the same flaw, signaling a significant recurring issue in his batting technique.

Also Read: Amid Divorce Rumours, Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal Unfollow Each Other on Instagram

Manjrekar Analyzes Kohli’s Adjustment in Batting Stance

Manjrekar, while speaking on Star Sports, analyzed Kohli’s dismissal and highlighted a noteworthy adjustment in his stance. For the first time in years, Kohli was seen batting deeper inside the crease, likely in an attempt to counter the weakness outside off-stump. Manjrekar observed, “Virat Kohli loves getting outside the batting crease going forward. He’s tried everything within his capabilities, and on this occasion, he tried being inside the batting crease, but got the same result.”

Self-Doubt Creeping in, Says Manjrekar

Manjrekar pointed out that Kohli’s consistent failure to overcome this flaw has led to self-doubt. He referenced Mark Nicholas’s earlier comment about the mental toll Kohli’s struggles may have taken. “What do you do when you’ve tried everything and the result is the same?” Manjrekar added, acknowledging that even great cricketers face slumps, but rarely in such a consistent, identifiable manner.

Kohli’s Dismal Series Performance

Despite starting the series with a century in the first Test in Perth, Kohli’s form has dramatically dipped. By the end of the series, he managed only 190 runs from five matches (nine innings) at a modest average of 23.75.

India’s Day 2 Struggles in Sydney Test

Kohli’s struggles mirrored India’s overall difficulties on Day 2 of the Sydney Test. Resuming their second innings with a slender lead, India ended the day at 141/6, holding a 145-run advantage over Australia. Rishabh Pant’s explosive 61 off 33 balls provided a brief spark, but Boland’s four-wicket haul helped Australia maintain control.

At stumps, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar were at the crease, fighting to extend India’s lead into a defendable total.