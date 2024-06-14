Kolkata Law College Teacher Resigns Over Hijab Issue

Kolkata: A teacher at a private law college in Kolkata has decided to step down from her position because of a big fuss over her wearing a hijab. Her name is Sanjida Qadar, and she used to teach at LID Law College in Naliganj.

At first, the college told her not to wear the hijab to class, but later they changed their mind and said it was okay as long as it fit the college’s dress code.

Even though the college reversed their decision, Sanjida Qadar has chosen not to go back to her teaching duties. She let the college administration know about her decision through an email, saying that she’s going to look for new opportunities instead. In her own words, she said, “I think this is the best move right now.”

It all started on June 10 when the college sent Sanjida Qadar an email, giving her the green light to go back to teaching as long as she followed the dress code for teachers, which included the option to wear her dupatta as a headscarf. Sanjida Qadar asked for a week to think it over, and then on Thursday, she told the college that she was quitting.

The college responded by saying they respect Sanjida Qadar’s decision and acknowledged her choice. This whole situation has brought up a lot of discussion about dress codes and religious expression in schools and colleges. It’s definitely got people talking!