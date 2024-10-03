Konda Surekha’s Comments on Akkineni Family Invite Widespread Criticism

Hyderabad: Minister for Forest and Endowments Konda Surekha’s comments regarding the divorce of celebrity couple Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu have sparked widespread criticism within both the film industry and political circles.

Although Minister Konda Surekha has apologized to the actors and their families, her remarks ignited a major controversy, with many Tollywood stars, including Junior NTR, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, and Mahesh Babu, strongly condemning her statements and emphasizing the importance of respecting privacy.

Konda Surekha alleged that Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader KT Rama Rao was responsible for the separation of Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. This claim led to a significant backlash, prompting both Samantha and Naga Chaitanya to publicly address the issue and firmly deny any political involvement in their decision to part ways.

The film industry has unanimously stated that her comments were inappropriate. Additionally, senior IAS officer Smita Sabharwal also condemned the Minister’s derogatory remarks against Samantha.

Naga Chaitanya’s stepmother, Amala Akkineni, has criticized Konda Surekha for her comments and has appealed to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to persuade the Minister to retract her statement.

“Mr. Rahul Gandhi, if you believe in human decency, please restrain your politicians and urge your minister to retract her venomous statements with an apology to my family. Protect the citizens of this country,” she added.

Meanwhile, the Telangana State Women’s Commission has responded to the controversy, stating that it has closely examined Konda Surekha’s remarks about Samantha.

The Commission noted that had the Minister not offered an unconditional apology to Samantha, it would have taken a more stringent stance. However, it believes that its involvement is no longer necessary following the Minister’s apology. Additionally, the Commission stated that hero Nagarjuna’s decision to issue legal notices to the Minister is a personal matter.