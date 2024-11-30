Koti Women’s University Students Protest for UGC Recognition

Hyderabad: Students at Koti Women’s University staged a protest today demanding that the institution be included in the University Grants Commission (UGC) list. The protest, organized by a group of female students, called for immediate action to ensure the university’s recognition by the UGC to facilitate the growth and development of higher education for women.

The students raised concerns that without UGC recognition, the degrees awarded by the university hold limited value in the professional and academic sectors. They stressed that their future prospects, including employment opportunities and further academic pursuits, are hindered due to the lack of official accreditation from the UGC.

The protesters gathered in large numbers at the university campus, holding placards and chanting slogans in support of their demands. They urged the university administration and state authorities to take immediate steps toward achieving UGC recognition for the institution.

Koti Women’s University, which has been offering various undergraduate and postgraduate programs, has not yet been included in the list of UGC-approved institutions, a situation that has raised concerns among students and faculty alike.

University authorities are yet to comment on the matter, but it is expected that the state government will step in to address the issue. The students have given the administration a deadline to act, warning that they will intensify their protests if the matter is not resolved soon.

This protest has brought attention to the challenges faced by many smaller institutions that are striving for official recognition and accreditation, essential for their continued functioning and the academic success of their students.