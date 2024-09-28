KPHB and Bahadurpura Residents Hold Rally Against Hydra Demolitions

Hyderabad, Telangana – Residents of KPHB and Bahadurpura organized a rally to express their opposition to the ongoing Hydra demolition operations. The demonstration saw community members come together to voice their concerns over the impact of the demolitions on local residents and businesses.

Participants carried banners and chanted slogans, demanding an end to the demolitions and calling for a more compassionate approach to handling the issues surrounding illegal constructions. They emphasized the need for dialogue between the authorities and the affected communities to seek viable solutions.

The rally highlights the growing discontent among residents regarding the government’s actions and their demands for justice and support in these challenging times.