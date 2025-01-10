Kremlin Welcomes Potential Trump-Putin Meeting Amid Ukraine War Tensions

Washington: The Kremlin has welcomed US President-elect Donald Trump’s willingness to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Friday.

Speaking during a conference call with reporters, Peskov stated that Russia attaches no conditions to the possibility of direct talks between the two leaders.

Trump: “We Have to End the War”

Trump revealed on Thursday that Putin wants to meet, adding that a meeting is being arranged. He hinted that the Russia-Ukraine war was a key reason behind the discussions, stating:

“We have to get that war over with.”

Trump, who has repeatedly criticized US military aid to Ukraine, has previously praised Putin, calling him “pretty smart” for launching the invasion of Ukraine. His stance on Russia has sparked concerns among Ukrainian officials, who fear a reduction or complete halt in US military support under the Trump administration.

Biden Administration Ramps Up Military Support for Ukraine

In response to potential shifts in US policy, the Biden administration is accelerating military assistance to Ukraine, approving a new $500 million weapons package to strengthen Kyiv’s position ahead of any possible peace talks.

Peskov acknowledged Biden’s last-minute efforts, stating:

“We are aware that the Biden administration will try to leave as difficult a legacy in bilateral relations as possible for Trump and his team.”

Zelenskyy Calls for Stronger Security Assurances

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has insisted that any future peace negotiations must include firm security guarantees for Ukraine. He emphasized that European security alone is insufficient, stating:

“We need joint security guarantees from the US and Europe to protect Ukraine from Russia.”

Meanwhile, at a recent defense meeting in Germany, officials from over 50 supporting nations pledged $2 billion in additional military aid to Ukraine.

Ukraine Receives Frozen Russian Assets from EU

Ukraine has also secured financial aid from the European Union, receiving its first tranche of funds from frozen Russian assets. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal confirmed on Friday that Ukraine received €3 billion as part of the Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration (ERA) initiative, a G7-led $50 billion financial aid program.

Shmyhal stated that Ukraine intends to allocate the funds toward essential budgetary needs.

As global tensions rise over Ukraine, the potential Trump-Putin meeting could reshape diplomatic efforts and impact the ongoing war. With Trump’s critical stance on US aid to Ukraine, Kyiv’s future military and financial support from the West remains uncertain.