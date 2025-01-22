Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Masjid Dispute: Supreme Court Adjourns Hearing to April 2025

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India has deferred the hearing on the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah Masjid dispute, rescheduling it for the week beginning April 1, 2025.

This decision came from a Bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna, which also extended the interim order issued on January 16, 2024.

Interim Order and Background

The interim order had stayed the execution of a commission appointed by the Allahabad High Court to inspect the disputed premises.

This was in response to a plea filed by the Shahi Idgah Masjid Management Committee, challenging the Allahabad High Court’s decision to allow Hindu devotees’ application for the commission.

Earlier, the Supreme Court instructed all parties to file written submissions, not exceeding three pages, along with relevant judgments. The Bench, however, permitted ongoing trial proceedings in the Allahabad High Court to continue.

Key Issues Before the Supreme Court

The top court is addressing several petitions, including the Shahi Idgah Masjid Management Committee’s challenge to the Allahabad High Court’s decision to transfer all related suits to itself.

Recently, the Supreme Court commented that the consolidation of suits by the Allahabad High Court could benefit both sides, as it avoids multiple proceedings.

“Why should we intervene in the issue of consolidation of suits? It doesn’t make a difference. It is to the benefit of both sides, so multiple proceedings are avoided,” remarked the Bench, led by CJI Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar, during a hearing.

The Core Dispute

The Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah Masjid dispute centers around claims by Hindu devotees that the Eidgah complex in Mathura was built on the land believed to be Lord Krishna’s birthplace.

The devotees allege that a temple previously existed at the site before the construction of the mosque.

Multiple suits were initially filed in different courts in Mathura, leading the Allahabad High Court to consolidate 15 of them “in the interest of justice” in January 2024.

Also Read | Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Masjid dispute: SC adjourns hearing till December 9

Current Status and Next Steps

The Supreme Court’s adjournment means the matter will next be heard in April 2025. Until then, the interim order staying the commission’s execution remains in force. The Allahabad High Court will continue its trial proceedings on the consolidated cases.

Legal and Historical Significance

This high-profile case holds significant historical, legal, and religious implications, given the disputed site’s importance to both Hindu and Muslim communities. The Supreme Court’s eventual decision is expected to impact the delicate balance of religious sentiments in India.