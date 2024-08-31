Krishna Pearls & Jewelers Receives “Asia Business Leader of the Year 2024” Award, Set to Open Largest Store in Hyderabad

Hydeabad: Krishna Pearls & Jewelers, renowned for its commitment to quality, trust, and purity, has been honored with the “Asia Business Leader of the Year 2024” award. The esteemed brand, led by Mr. Devender Kumar and his son Mr. Ankit Agarwal, operates 11 stores across various locations.

In a notable development, Krishna Pearls & Jewellers is preparing to unveil its 11th and largest store in Kondapur, Hyderabad. This new five-story jewelry house will feature an extensive collection including diamond, gold, fusion jewelry, pearls, silver articles, and more.

Founded in 1983 by Mr. Devender Kumar, Krishna Pearls & Jewellers has a rich history spanning 40 years, marked by a dedication to excellence in pearls and jewelry. Under the leadership of Mr. Ankit Agarwal, the brand has recently received several accolades, including the “Excellence Award for Best Retail Company – Jewellery” and “Legends of South” awards.

Krishna Pearls & Jewellers continues to expand its presence, serving customers both domestically and internationally with stores at:

Hyderabad Airport Domestic Departure

Hyderabad Airport International Departure

Novotel

Punjagutta

Sharath City Capital Mall

Nexus Mall (formerly Forum Sujana Mall, KPHB)

The Westin Hyderabad Mind Space

Mumbai International Airport

The upcoming Kondapur store promises to be a significant addition to their esteemed portfolio.