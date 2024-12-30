KT Rama Rao Questions ED’s Aggression in Formula-E Case, Labels Allegations Politically Motivated

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working President KT Rama Rao on Monday dismissed corruption allegations in the Formula-E race case, calling them politically motivated and lacking evidence.

Speaking at a press conference, Rao criticized the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for its “unusual aggression” in the case. He revealed he had filed a quash petition in the High Court and expressed confidence in the legal process.

Also Read: Pawan Kalyan on Allu Arjun’s Arrest: “Law Is Equal for All”

Allegations and Response

Rama Rao refuted the corruption charges, stating that the Congress-led government was misusing investigative agencies like the ED to target him.

No Evidence of Corruption: “There are no cases based on suspicion—only evidence can lead to prosecution,” he emphasized.

“There are no cases based on suspicion—only evidence can lead to prosecution,” he emphasized. Questioning the Basis: He questioned why no cases were filed against the Formula-E race organizers if undue benefits were allegedly granted.

He questioned why no cases were filed against the Formula-E race organizers if undue benefits were allegedly granted. Defending Decisions: “Every decision I took as Minister was for the State’s benefit,” said Rao, adding that procedural lapses could not be attributed to him personally.

Criticism of Congress Government

KT Rama Rao accused the Congress government of failing to address major issues in its first year in office, dubbing it the ‘Dhoka Nama Samvatsaram’ (Year of Betrayal).

Crop Loan Waivers: He alleged that the government had failed to deliver on key promises like waiving farmers’ crop loans.

He alleged that the government had failed to deliver on key promises like waiving farmers’ crop loans. Rythu Bharosa Scheme: Rao accused Congress of conspiring to scrap the Rythu Bharosa scheme by imposing restrictive conditions.

Rao accused Congress of conspiring to scrap the Rythu Bharosa scheme by imposing restrictive conditions. BC Reservations: He criticized the government for delaying justice by not implementing 42% BC reservations in local body elections.

Dig at Policy Inconsistencies

Rama Rao questioned the Congress government’s reasoning behind the cancellation of the Formula-E race while sparing agreements with entities like the Adani Group.

Outer Ring Road Lease: He highlighted Congress’s inaction on alleged irregularities in the lease of the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

He highlighted Congress’s inaction on alleged irregularities in the lease of the Outer Ring Road (ORR). Corruption Allegations: “On what basis are Congress leaders alleging corruption of ₹600 crore?” he asked, challenging the validity of their claims.

BRS’s Stand

The BRS leader vowed to expose Congress’s “frauds and failures” through public movements in the upcoming local body elections. “We will hold the Congress accountable for their betrayals,” Rao asserted.