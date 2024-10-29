KT Rama Rao Questions ED’s Silence After Raids on Revenue Minister; Calls Out Congress and BJP

Hyderabad: BRS working President KT Rama Rao raised serious questions over the lack of action and transparency from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) following its high-profile raids on Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy one month ago.

He pointed out that despite extensive media coverage alleging large sums of money were found during the raids, there has been no official statement or case filing from the ED, while both BJP and Congress kept silent.

Taking to X, Rama Rao pointed out to an alleged secret meeting between businessmen Gautam Adani and Minister Srinivas Reddy shortly after the ED raids, questioning the nature and purpose of this meeting. “What is the quid pro quo here? Any guesses?” he asked netizens.

One Month since ED raids on Telangana Revenue Minister Ponguleti Not a single word from @dir_ed or BJP or Congress!! No case filed even after media reports of huge quantity of money being found etc

Right after the raids, Adani was in Hyderabad and had a secret meeting within a separate post, the BRS working president expressed outrage that while the Congress continues to target its opponents with political raids, the pressing issues faced by hospitals remain largely ignored.

“The Congress government’s obsession is not about fixing healthcare gaps or funding public hospitals; it is about conducting raids to score political points,” he said.Sharing a news report from Nalgonda about the condition of the government hospitals, Rama Rao stated that politically motivated investigations are being initiated even as patients suffer in understaffed hospitals and law enforcement struggles with shortages.

He lashed out at the government for prioritising private hospitals over public health needs. He questioned the focus on generating income through selective enforcement, asserting that fundamental issues in governance, healthcare, and public safety are being sidelined.

“The standard here has become ‘paisa’ over public welfare. There are grievances, hardships, and injustices across fields, yet the ruling party’s obsession is only towards sensationalism, not solutions,” he added.