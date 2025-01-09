KT Rama Rao Responds to ACB Grilling, Claims No Wrongdoing in Alleged Corruption Case

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working President KT Rama Rao has asserted that he answered all questions posed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials during a nearly seven-hour grilling session and remains ready to cooperate with any future inquiries.

KT Rama Rao’s Statement After ACB Grilling

Coming out of the ACB office in Banjara Hills, the BRS leader told reporters that the ACB officials had no new questions for him and repeatedly asked the same ones, which he claimed had already been addressed by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. Rama Rao maintained that he had done nothing wrong and had nothing to hide.

“I made it clear that the funds were transferred with my approval, and representatives from Formula-E Operations Limited have confirmed receiving the funds. So, where is the corruption?” he questioned, dismissing the allegations.

Media Confrontation and Police Intervention

After the grilling session, Rama Rao attempted to address the media outside the ACB office. However, police officials intervened, objecting to his media interaction and asking him to leave. A brief argument ensued, but Rama Rao left the spot without engaging further with the press.

Ongoing Investigation and Allegations

The ongoing investigation by the ACB centers around allegations of corruption linked to funds transferred under the BRS leadership. While Rama Rao strongly denies any wrongdoing, the inquiry continues as the authorities work to uncover more details.