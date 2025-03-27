KT Rama Rao Slams Congress Government Over Telangana Farm Crisis

Hyderabad: BRS working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) has strongly criticized the Congress-led Telangana government for its failure in addressing the worsening agrarian crisis in the state.

Expressing gratitude to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for raising concerns about the plight of Telangana’s farmers in Parliament, KTR also questioned the silence of BJP’s state leadership on the issue.

KTR Thanks Nirmala Sitharaman for Raising Farmers’ Issues

Despite his disagreements with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over economic policies, KTR acknowledged her intervention in highlighting the distress among Telangana’s farmers.

Thank you for taking this up and raising your voice to highlight the plight of the farmers in Telangana. Not even 30 percent farmers’ loans were waived… pic.twitter.com/iXDnuGYdkR — KTR (@KTRBRS) March 27, 2025

“While I may have many issues with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her economic policies, I am thankful to her for raising her voice to highlight the plight of farmers in Telangana,” he stated.

Telangana Farmers in Deep Crisis: KTR

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), KTR criticized the Congress government for its failure to implement crucial relief measures for farmers. He pointed out that:

Less than 30% of farmers’ loans have been waived off.

The financial assistance program Rythu Bandhu, now renamed Rythu Bharosa, has not been released.

Farmers’ suicides have been increasing due to economic distress.

The state is facing a severe water crisis, further impacting agricultural productivity.

“This is the first time in a decade that the farming community in Telangana is facing such extreme distress,” KTR remarked, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

BJP’s Telangana Leadership Silent on Farmers’ Issues

KTR also took a dig at the Telangana BJP leadership for not addressing the agrarian crisis and instead focusing on targeting BRS. He accused BJP state leaders of aligning themselves with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy rather than advocating for farmers’ rights.

“Let me tell you, Nirmala Sitharaman ji, your local BJP leadership is busy acting like personal staff of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy,” KTR said, pointing out their failure to question the Congress government’s inefficiencies.

Congress Government Fails to Deliver on Promises

The Congress party, which came to power in Telangana with promises of farmer welfare, is now facing backlash for not fulfilling its commitments. The failure to waive off farm loans, the delay in Rythu Bharosa payments, and the prevailing water crisis have left farmers struggling. With mounting debts and lack of government support, farmer suicides are becoming a growing concern in the state.

Political Blame Game Amid Farmers’ Struggles

The ongoing political war between BRS, Congress, and BJP has intensified, with KTR leading the charge against both the ruling Congress and the silent BJP. While Congress faces criticism for governance failures, BJP’s inaction in raising farmers’ issues has also been questioned. As Telangana farmers continue to suffer, political leaders remain engaged in a blame game rather than providing concrete solutions.

What Lies Ahead for Telangana’s Farmers?

With the upcoming elections in focus, the agrarian crisis in Telangana is likely to be a key issue. Farmers, who played a crucial role in statehood movements and elections, are now demanding immediate relief and concrete policy implementations. Whether the Congress government will take corrective action or face electoral backlash remains to be seen.

As Telangana’s agriculture sector struggles, all eyes are on the government’s response and how opposition parties will continue to highlight the issue.

