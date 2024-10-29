KT Rama Rao’s Increasing Legal Troubles: Over 10 Complaints Filed in 10 Months

Hyderabad: BRS Working President KT Rama Rao is now entangled in a growing number of police complaints and other legal entanglements.

With 10 complaints filed against him in the last 10 months, KTR faces an unprecedented level of scrutiny as his party takes on the role of the opposition. Highly placed sources said the “political bomb” mentioned by Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy is aimed at KTR.

Sources hinted that what happened on Sunday was not the actual bomb but something that they “coincidentally ran into.” KTR is no stranger to controversy, as many high-profile issues continue to hover around him.

From cases of unauthorized drone use over the Medigadda Barrage to cops landing at his family’s private function, KTR has faced a string of complaints. Allegations also surfaced about phone tapping and concerns about the Dharani Portal’s transparency, the HMDA Shiva Balakrishna Case and KTR’s role in Hyderabad’s Formula E event have also come under scrutiny.

Sources said the bomb is “not Formula E” either. Sources said that the complaints may be more than 10 and that the BRS legal cell is busy handling them. From January to October, the number of complaints against KTR have increased.

In January, a complaint was filed by the Congress at the Kamatipura Police station saying that by printing the number ‘420’ inside the party’s symbol ‘hand,’ KTR had defamed the party, and sought criminal action against him. In March, two complaints were filed against KTR at the Banjara Hills Police Station.

One is by the Congress, alleging that KTR falsely accused Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of collecting Rs 2,500 crore from contractors and builders and sending it to the Congress leadership in New Delhi.

Another is by ED officials who filed a complaint against KTR at the Banjara Hills Police Station for interfering with their duties during BRS MLC Kavitha’s arrest in the Delhi liquor scam.

In May, a complaint was filed with the EC against n KTR for terming Teenmaar Mallanna as “Palli Batani Vs BITS Pilani.” In August, a complaint was filed with the Saifabad Police for defamation when KTR referred to the Chief Minister as the “cheap minister.

” In August, an FIR was registered against KTR for flying a drone over the Medigadda Barrage during an inspection of the Kaleshwaram Project. In October, complaints were filed against KTR regarding the raids at the Janwada farmhouse.

In Vanasthalipuram and Utnoor Police Stations, complaints were filed for statements made regarding the Musi River Project. In October, another case was filed over the demolition of a wall at the Ambedkar Statue site.

Last Sunday, a case was filed against his brother-in-law in connection with hosting a function. When asked for a reaction about the complaints, KTR was unavailable for comment. BRS spokesperson Krishank Manne said, “All these 10 cases are false.

KTR has made it clear that he is ready to go to jail for the people. He had said that we have seen people like Chandrababu Naidu and YS Rajashekar Reddy and that the current CM is nothing.” Krishank against whom 10 cases were filed in the last 10 months, said, “This is witch hunting for merely questioning the six guarantees and promises which attract Section 420.

In the last 10 months, the Congress couldn’t show even work worth 10 paise but is on a case filing spree.”