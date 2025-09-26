KTR Accuses CM Revanth of Forcing L&T Out of Hyderabad Metro, Creating Rs 15,000 Crore Burden

Hyderabad: BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Friday alleged that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s ‘reckless, arrogant and dictatorial’ decision forced the L&T company to exit the Hyderabad Metro project, imposing a Rs. 15,000 crore burden on Telangana people.

KTR, talking to newsmen, claimed the issue arose when L&T offered to repair the Medigadda barrage at its own cost, thwarting the CM’s attempts to portray Kaleshwaram as a ‘failure’. He accused the government of harassing L&T, canceling the Airport Metro project works, and with a ‘conspiracy’ seeking to grab 280 acres of valuable Metro lands for the CM’s associates.

Highlighting the BRS party’s role, KTR noted that under their previous rule, L&T accelerated the Metro Rail construction, aided by a soft loan of Rs 3,000 crore during COVID, and expanded the network to 69 km with 5 lakh daily riders. He criticized the ruling Congress for creating a Rs 15,000 crore liability from a Rs 20,000 crore asset, bypassing Cabinet discussion, and he demanded a Central agency probe into possible commissions and kickbacks.

KTR vowed to fight for public welfare, expose corporate blackmail, and said that the people of Hyderabad would continue to support BRS, including in the upcoming Jubilee Hills by-election.