KTR Accuses Congress of Reversing Telangana’s Decade-Long Progress in One Year

Hyderabad: BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao criticized the Congress government on Monday, holding it responsible for reversing a decade of progress in Telangana within a single year of its rule. He accused the Congress of pushing the state into crisis with unfulfilled promises and demanded that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi apologize to Telangana’s people for undoing years of development.

In an open letter addressed to Rahul Gandhi, ahead of his scheduled visit to Telangana, KTR condemned the Congress’s silence on the state’s issues, despite promises to respond to Telangana’s needs. “Rahul Gandhi, who once claimed he’d respond to Telangana’s call instantly, has remained quiet while Congress’s rule has disrupted the prosperity of the state,” he remarked.

KTR criticized the Congress government for deceiving Telangana’s people with its six guarantees and over 400 campaign promises. “After 300 days in power, the Congress has delivered little more than disappointment, with only a single promise of free buses for women fulfilled,” he said.

Also Read: Harish Rao Criticizes Congress for Claiming Credit for 24-Hour Power Supply



He highlighted widespread protests from various groups, including farmers, students, the unemployed, police, government employees, and artisans, all of whom have taken to the streets under the Congress regime. KTR cited a rise in suicides among distressed farmers and artisans, blaming the Congress’s policies for putting immense pressure on the working class.

KTR also criticized Telangana Congress leaders, including Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, accusing them of shirking responsibility and misleading the public. He claimed that Congress had exploited the trust of Telangana’s people, with no delivery on promised loan waivers, bonuses, or welfare programs. He further alleged that the “RR tax” imposed by the Congress had only created a culture of corruption in the state.

Questioning the motives behind the costly Musi River project, KTR suggested it was designed to benefit the Congress’s central leadership rather than the people of Telangana. He also called out the Congress for selective criticism of business figures like the Adani Group, pointing out the contradiction between their alliance with Adani in Telangana and their criticism of BJP’s ties with industrialists.

Holding Rahul Gandhi and the Congress leadership accountable for Telangana’s decline, KTR described their promises as a betrayal of the state’s people. He demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi, challenging him to publicly acknowledge his party’s failures instead of hiding in Gandhi Bhavan.