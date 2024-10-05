Telangana

KTR Accuses Revanth Reddy of Misusing Musi Project Funds for Personal Gains

K.T. Rama Rao (KTR), the Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, has criticized opposition leader Revanth Reddy for allegedly utilizing the Musi River project to funnel money for personal benefits.

Fouzia Farhana5 October 2024 - 15:35
Hyderabad: K.T. Rama Rao (KTR), the Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, has criticized opposition leader Revanth Reddy for allegedly utilizing the Musi River project to funnel money for personal benefits.

KTR claims that while Reddy and his party are unable to fulfill promises made to the poor due to a lack of funds, they are willing to allocate a staggering ₹1.5 lakh crore for the Musi project.

KTR stated, “Revanth Reddy is more focused on sending bundles of money to his benefactors than addressing the needs of the underprivileged.” He emphasized that the government should prioritize welfare programs for the poor instead of investing exorbitant amounts in projects that may not yield immediate benefits for the community.

This exchange has intensified the ongoing political rivalry between the ruling party and the opposition, as both sides continue to clash over development strategies and financial priorities in the state.

