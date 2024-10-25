KTR Accuses Revanth Reddy’s Government of Phone-Tapping Ministers and Congress Leaders

Hyderabad: KT Rama Rao, the working president of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), claimed on Friday that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s administration has been tapping the phones of various Ministers, opposition members, and even Congress party leaders. He dismissed the Congress’s allegations of BRS involvement in phone-tapping and corruption in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), challenging the Chief Minister to undergo a public lie detector test to prove he’s uninvolved in such activities.

“If Revanth has the courage, he should join me for a lie detector test and openly deny any role in phone-tapping of Ministers and opposition members,” Rama Rao stated. He also highlighted Revanth Reddy’s alleged involvement in the “Vote for Note” scandal, questioning the ethics of someone with such a track record.

Speaking at the ABP Southern Rising Summit in Hyderabad, Rama Rao pointed out Congress’s hypocrisy, singling out Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for failing to address injustices in Congress-led states, including Telangana, and accusing the Congress of encouraging defections for political gains.

Regarding recent Congress statements on population growth in Southern states, Rama Rao argued that governments should first focus on improving infrastructure and quality of life in cities like Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai before encouraging families to expand. He added that decisions on family size are personal, particularly for women.

Rama Rao also expressed concern about potential Lok Sabha seat losses for Southern states under future delimitation, urging parties to unite and oppose penalties on states that have succeeded in population control.

Reflecting on recent BRS losses in elections, he attributed them to a narrow margin and anti-incumbency, while assuring that the party would strengthen outreach efforts. He confirmed former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao’s commitment to Telangana’s development, stating that BRS’s agenda remains focused on the state’s growth.