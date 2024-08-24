KTR alleges Telangana link to Valmiki scam in Karnataka

Hyderabad: BRS Working president and former Minister K T Rama Rao (KTR) has alleged a connection between the Valmiki scam in Karnataka and politicians and businessmen in Telangana.

In a tweet, KTR raised several questions regarding the scam, “The outrageous Valmiki scam in Karnataka and its intriguing link to Telangana politicians & businessmen.”

He questioned the identities of the nine bank account holders in Hyderabad who received Rs 45 crore from the ST Corporation and the owner of “V6 Business,” which received Rs 4.5 crore.

KTR also inquired why the media in Telangana had suppressed the news, despite the Special Investigation Team (SIT), Criminal Investigation Department (CID), and Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducting raids in the state.

KTR further alleged that bars and gold shops, from which cash was withdrawn during the Lok Sabha elections, were connected to the Congress party.

He pointed out that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had acknowledged in the Karnataka Assembly that Rs 90 crore had been embezzled in the scam.

KTR also questioned why Karnataka Minister Satish Jarkiholi suggested that the Telangana government would topple if Siddaramaiah were removed, asking what this statement implied. He questioned the ED’s silence in Telangana, despite having substantial leads, and asked who was protecting the Congress party in this matter.