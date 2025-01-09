KTR Appears Before ACB in Formula-E Race Case: Investigations Continue

Hyderabad: In a significant development, K. T. Rama Rao, the working president of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), appeared before the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday as part of an ongoing investigation into the Formula-E race case.

The case revolves around allegations of irregularities in the financial dealings related to the second edition of the Formula-E race held in Hyderabad in 2023.

KTR’s Appearance at ACB Headquarters

KTR, accompanied by his legal counsel Ramachandra Rao, reached the ACB headquarters in Banjara Hills at around 10:10 a.m. amid tight security. This marks a crucial point in the investigation, as KTR is expected to be questioned about his involvement in signing the agreement for the Formula-E race during his tenure as the Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development in the previous government.

According to sources, KTR’s questioning is likely to focus on the allegations made by Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar, who was questioned by ACB officials for over six hours on Wednesday.

Key Issues Under Investigation

The Formula-E race case centers around the transfer of Rs 55 crore from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) to Formula-E Operations (FEO), a UK-based company, in connection with the 2023 race. This financial transaction is at the heart of the investigation, with allegations that the transfer was made in violation of financial procedures and without proper authorization.

Arvind Kumar, who was the Special Chief Secretary in the Municipal Administration and Urban Development department, had issued instructions to transfer the funds to FEO. The ACB is probing the rationale behind these actions and whether they were carried out in accordance with the established protocols.

The Role of KTR and Arvind Kumar in the Case

KTR, in his capacity as the then minister overseeing the department, is being questioned regarding his role in signing the agreement to conduct the Formula-E race. Investigators are seeking clarification on whether there were any procedural lapses or misconduct in the dealings with Formula-E Operations and whether the funds were transferred in compliance with the financial rules.

In addition to KTR and Arvind Kumar, the ACB has also named BLN Reddy, the former chief engineer of HMDA, as a key figure in the investigation. Reddy, along with others, is accused of facilitating the Rs 55 crore transfer, which the ACB claims violated rules governing government transactions.

Also Read | Telangana HC Clears Lawyer’s Presence During KTR’s Interrogation in Formula-E Case

ACB’s FIR and Summons to KTR

The Anti-Corruption Bureau filed a First Information Report (FIR) last month against KTR, Arvind Kumar, and BLN Reddy for their involvement in the alleged irregularities. The FIR highlights the transfer of funds from HMDA to FEO without adhering to financial procedures, raising serious concerns about potential misconduct.

KTR was initially summoned by the ACB on January 6, but he had to return after his lawyer was not allowed to be present during his questioning. KTR had filed a petition requesting that his questioning be deferred until the Telangana High Court made a ruling on his quash petition.

On January 9, KTR complied with a fresh summons from the ACB after the Telangana High Court dismissed his quash petition. The court also declined to issue any orders preventing his arrest, thus allowing the ACB investigation to proceed.

Court Order Allows Lawyer’s Presence During Questioning

Following KTR’s concerns regarding the questioning process, the Telangana High Court issued a key order on January 8, granting permission for a lawyer to be present during the questioning. The court ruled that the lawyer may be present at a visible distance from the accused during the questioning process. KTR was asked to submit a list of three lawyers, and one of them was allowed to be present during the interrogation.

Legal Proceedings and Political Fallout

The ongoing investigation has led to significant political attention, as KTR is a senior leader in the ruling BRS party, and the Formula-E race case has become a focal point of political discourse. Opposition parties have criticized the BRS government over the alleged corruption in the handling of the race event and the misuse of public funds.

The investigation is likely to have broader implications for KTR’s political future and could impact the party’s image in the lead-up to future elections. Political observers are closely monitoring how the legal proceedings unfold, as they may have lasting consequences for the ruling BRS leadership.