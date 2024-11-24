KTR Calls for Immediate Resolution of Mini Anganwadi Teachers’ Issues

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao has urged the Telangana government to swiftly address the challenges faced by mini Anganwadi teachers across the State. Representatives from the Telangana Mini Anganwadi Teachers Association met him at Telangana Bhavan to present their grievances and seek solutions.

Led by State President Aadepu Varalakshmi, the association highlighted several pressing issues. Despite the government’s decision to upgrade 3,989 mini Anganwadi centers to full-fledged Anganwadi centers, the process remains incomplete, causing uncertainty among teachers.

While mini Anganwadi teachers began receiving salaries on par with main Anganwadi teachers (₹13,650) in January, the salaries reverted to the previous amount of ₹7,800 in March. This unexpected reduction has created significant financial hardships for the teachers, many of whom already face challenging working conditions.

The representatives also noted the disproportionate workload placed on mini Anganwadi teachers. Unlike their counterparts at main centers, they manage a wide range of responsibilities, including food distribution, childcare, educational programs, BLO duties, surveys, and public health campaigns like Pulse Polio. Despite these demands, many centers lack helpers, further increasing their burden.

In addition, financial challenges at the centers remain unresolved, with pending payments for rent, vegetable bills, and other expenses adversely impacting the livelihoods of teachers.

KTR assured the delegation that he would prioritize these concerns during the upcoming assembly sessions and press the government to take immediate corrective action. He stressed the urgency of resolving the discrepancies and improving working conditions for Anganwadi teachers to ensure the efficient functioning of these essential centers.

This appeal comes at a time when Anganwadi centers play a critical role in early childhood care and education, underlining the need for government support to sustain their services effectively.