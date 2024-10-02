KTR Claims Rahul Gandhi Behind Demolitions in Hyderabad for Financial Gain

Hyderabad: In a heated political exchange, Telangana Former IT and Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) has made serious allegations against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of corruption and playing a key role in the controversial Musi River project.

KTR alleged that the Congress party approved the Musi project solely for financial gain, with Rahul Gandhi at the helm. “Rahul Gandhi didn’t just approve the Musi project for the benefit of the people, but for bags of money,” KTR claimed.

He further accused Rahul Gandhi of orchestrating the demolition of poor people’s homes in Hyderabad, indirectly operating the infamous “Hydra” through Telangana Congress president Revanth Reddy.

KTR questioned Rahul Gandhi’s silence during the demolition drives in Hyderabad, where bulldozers were reportedly razing the homes of the poor. “Where is Rahul Gandhi when bulldozers are running over poor people’s homes? He had promised that he would come to Telangana even if a small child calls him. Now, where has he disappeared?” KTR asked.

He accused the Congress high command, under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, of colluding with Revanth Reddy to demolish homes in order to satisfy their financial interests in Delhi.

KTR further suggested that the Congress party had already decided which contractors would benefit from the Musi project and promised to reveal more details soon.

“This is not Musi beautification; it’s Musi lootification,” KTR remarked in a media interaction, highlighting what he believes is a corrupt agenda behind the Congress party’s involvement in the project.

He asserted that while the Congress leadership is focused on cashing in on the Musi project, they are indifferent to the struggles of the people affected by it.

The allegations have sparked a political storm, with Congress leaders yet to respond to KTR’s explosive claims.