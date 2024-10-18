KTR: Congress Lacks Vision, Telangana Thrived Without Wasting ₹1.5 Lakh Crore on Musi

Hyderabad: In a sharp criticism, BRS Working President KT Rama Rao lashed out at the Congress government led by Revanth Reddy for its “reckless governance” and focus on what he called unnecessary projects, specifically the Musi River beautification initiative.

KTR contrasted the Congress administration with the previous leadership of former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, under whose governance, Telangana achieved significant economic growth, leading the nation in areas such as per capita income, GDP growth, IT exports, and environmental sustainability.

Taking to social media platform X, KT Rama Rao accused the Congress government of lacking direction and creating confusion with its policies.

He singled out the Musi River beautification project, dismissing it as a distraction from more pressing developmental needs.

“Congress doesn’t know how to govern. Telangana became number one in per capita income and GDP growth without wasting Rs 1.5 lakh crore on the Musi project,” KTR stated, asserting that the funds could be better spent elsewhere.

KTR credited the state’s rapid growth in the IT sector to K Chandrashekhar Rao’s leadership, emphasizing that Hyderabad managed to surpass Bengaluru in IT exports, despite the Modi government cancelling the ITIR (Information Technology Investment Region) project and not providing financial support.

He highlighted that Hyderabad had achieved its 2035 IT exports target by 2023, a full 12 years ahead of schedule.

He also noted that Hyderabad won the prestigious World’s Best Green City Award, surpassing international cities like Paris, Bogota, Montreal, and Mexico City, without displacing the poor in the name of projects like the Musi river beautification. Telangana had also become the seed bowl of India, he added.

KTR went on to criticize Congress’ “money-spinning schemes” surrounding the Musi river project, questioning their true intentions. He suggested that the project, along with the Fourth City initiative, was more about filling the pockets of Revanth Reddy than genuine development.

Additionally, he took a swipe at Revanth Reddy for belittling government schools while claiming to be a product of them, noting that students from residential welfare schools established under K Chandrashekhar Rao’s government were excelling globally, especially in English proficiency.

“Telangana’s rise has been built on visionary leadership, not on empty promises and chaotic governance,” KTR concluded, positioning the BRS as the driver of the state’s progress.