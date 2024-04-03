KTR Demands Free Water Tankers to Tackle Drinking Water Crisis, Compensation for Farmers’ Kin

In a scathing critique of the Congress-led government, BRS working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) squarely attributed the severe scarcity of drinking water and irrigation water supply in Telangana to governmental mismanagement. Addressing the media at the party headquarters in Telangana Bhavan on Wednesday, KTR demanded immediate action to alleviate the crisis.

He called upon the State government to provide free water tanker services and withdraw bills issued for drinking water in Hyderabad and Secunderabad. KTR also demanded compensation of Rs. 25 lakh for the families of 218 farmers who allegedly committed suicide due to crop failure under the current Congress rule, referencing remarks made by Revanth Reddy, the then TPCC president.

Highlighting the dire situation faced by citizens, KTR revealed that over 2.3 lakh water tankers, including 1.3 lakh from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), were booked in March alone. He condemned the government’s alleged incompetence, which has led to long queues and disputes over access to water.

KTR criticized Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for presiding over what he termed an ‘artificial drought’ created by the government’s mismanagement of water resources. He challenged the Chief Minister’s claim of providing water tankers within 12 hours, questioning the necessity of such measures under his leadership.

Asserting that access to drinking water is a fundamental right, KTR urged the government to refrain from imposing charges, citing the provision of free water during the BRS regime. He attributed the water crisis to the alleged mismanagement of resources, pointing to instances such as the drying up of reservoirs and failure to utilize water from projects like Kaleshwaram.

KTR emphasized the availability of water in various reservoirs across the State and proposed measures to address the crisis, including the completion of the Sunkishala project and utilization of water from Sripada Yellampally to fill Kondapochamma Sagar.

Additionally, he demanded immediate financial assistance for the families of deceased farmers and accused the government of engaging in political distractions rather than addressing pressing issues.

In response to allegations of mismanagement, KTR challenged the government to explain recent developments in water infrastructure and accused the opposition of engaging in political gamesmanship at the expense of public welfare.