KTR Files ₹10 Crore Defamation Suit Against Bandi Sanjay Over Phone-Tapping Allegations

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar faced a major setback after BRS working president and MLA Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) filed a defamation suit of ₹10 crore against him in the city civil court.

The suit, linked to the phone-tapping controversy, was taken up on Monday, but the court adjourned the hearing to December 15. KTR’s move follows allegations made by Bandi Sanjay accusing him of misusing the Telangana Special Intelligence Branch (SIB) to tap the phones of MLAs and his family members.

Also Read: Telangana Govt Urges Private Colleges to Call Off Bandh, Assures Fee Reimbursement

Back in August, KTR had issued legal notices to Bandi Sanjay demanding a retraction of his remarks. However, after receiving no response, he escalated the matter by filing a fresh defamation case.

KTR’s Complaint Highlights

In his petition, KTR said:

On August 8, 2025 , Bandi Sanjay made “false and abusive” remarks linking him to phone tapping and financial irregularities.

, Bandi Sanjay made “false and abusive” remarks linking him to phone tapping and financial irregularities. The remarks were widely circulated across TV channels, digital platforms, and social media outlets including X (Twitter), YouTube, Google, Meta (Facebook/Instagram).

These comments, KTR stated, were defamatory and intended to harm his reputation and public image.

Reliefs Sought by KTR

KTR’s petition demanded that:

Bandi Sanjay issue an unconditional public apology. The court restrain the accused from publishing or transmitting further defamatory content. Defamatory articles, videos, and posts against him be removed from all online platforms and media portals.

The defamation case adds a new chapter to the political battle between the BRS and BJP leaders in Telangana, with the matter now set to come up again before the court in December.