KTR Lashes Out at CM Revanth Reddy Over Musi River Cleaning Efforts

Hyderabad: BRS party working president KTR has strongly criticized the Revanth Reddy government regarding the survey and demolition actions taken in the name of cleaning the Musi River.

He stated that lakhs of people in Hyderabad have been deprived of sleep, expressing concern that residents are anxious about when their homes will be demolished.

KTR, along with former ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Srinivas Goud, Mahmood Ali, MLA Kaleru Venkatesh, Mutha Gopal, and Sudheer Reddy, visited the residents of the Musi area in Tulsiram Nagar within the Golnaka limits of the Amberpet constituency.

During the visit, he alleged that the Chief Minister is retaliating against those who voted for the BRS. “All the poor people are against the Congress and are trying to sabotage their lives,” he stated. KTR claimed that the Musi River cleaning operation was conducted with only half the budget allocated by the state.

He expressed anger that residents of the Musi River catchment area are being displaced, asserting that Indiramma houses are being demolished under the pretext of construction.

He accused Congress party brokers of attempting to divide the community and emphasized that no one has the right to take away the people’s rights. “We will fight in court on behalf of the BRS for the people,” KTR declared.

He noted that Dussehra is the biggest festival in Telangana, highlighting that lakhs of poor people in Hyderabad have been deprived of sleep. “They are fearful of when their houses will be demolished and when the bulldozers will arrive. Since Revanth Reddy assumed office as Chief Minister, the poor in Hyderabad have not had a moment of peace,” he added.

KTR remarked that no one in Hyderabad would vote for Revanth Reddy, suggesting that he holds a grudge against the local populace. He recalled that ten months ago, during his election campaign, KCR had promised to provide pensions to both elderly men and women, stating, “He spoke of six guarantees, but did you receive Rs 2,500 or Rs 4,000? He promised Rs 1 lakh and gold for the marriage of daughters, but did any of it materialize? No gold, no iron, not even the soil. How many such promises have been made? He also promised to provide Rs 15,000 to farmers,” he said.