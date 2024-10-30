KTR Launches Scathing Attack on Congress, Calls Government “Desperate and Frustrated”

Hyderabad: In a pointed message on X, KT Rama Rao launched a sharp attack on the Congress-led government in Telangana, describing it as “desperate and frustrated” due to the BRS’s efforts to expose its failures and corruption.

KTR’s message reflects the intensifying political battle, with KTR rallying support from BRS leaders and social media advocates, who he credited for bringing the Congress’s shortcomings to light.

He hinted that the unfolding situation is only the beginning of what he called a “longdrawn battle of political vendetta,” forewarning of more confrontations and anticipated backlash from opposition forces.

“Let’s get ready for vicious personal attacks, conspiracies, fake propaganda and outright lies peddled as facts,” he said, suggesting that the Congress, along with the BJP and the TDP, would employ tactics like deep-fake technology, smear campaigns and coordinated trolling to target the BRS.

KTR urged his supporters to ignore what he termed as “malicious actions” and instead focus on holding the Congress accountable. “Don’t let them distract you. Let’s focus on the fight for the people of Telangana.

Let’s resolutely expose their corruption, incompetence and hypocrisy,” he emphasized, reiterating his commitment to scrutinize the Congress’s unfulfilled promises and their six guarantees. Ending his message with a “Jai Telangana,” KTR’s post sparked a flurry of responses online, setting the stage for what promises to be a fierce political showdown.

The hashtag #CongressFailedTelangana began trending as supporters echoed his call to keep Congress in check and to prioritize the state’s welfare.