KTR meets Kavitha in Tihar jail

Hyderabad: BRS Party Working President KT Rama Rao today met with the party MLC Kavitha, who is lodged in Tihar jail after being arrested in connection with the Delhi liquor scam case.

He also came to know about Kavitha’s health condition during his meeting. Recently, Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court had extended Kavitha’s judicial custody for another two weeks.

A major development has taken place in the Delhi Liquor CBI case. The Rouse Avenue court in Delhi extended the CBI judicial custody of MLC Kavitha once again. The Rouse Avenue court accepted the supplementary charge-sheet filed by the CBI.

Kavitha has been remanded in judicial custody till July 21 in the CBI case. On the other hand, Kavitha has asked the court for nine new books to read.

MLC Kavitha’s plea was accepted by the Rouse Revenue Court. The court posted the matter for further hearing on June 21. On the same day, the Rouse Avenue court will hear the matter for consideration of the CBI charge-sheet.