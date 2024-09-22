Telangana

KTR Throws Down Gauntlet: Calls for High Court Inquiry into AMRUT Tenders

Hyderabad: BRS Working President and former Minister K T Rama Rao (KTR) has challenged Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy,to quit politics if no wrongdoing is found in the AMRUT tenders.

Speaking to the media at Telangana Bhavan on Sunday, KTR demanded an immediate inquiry by a sitting judge on AMRUT tenders.

He remarked, “On Saturday, Minister Ponguleti made a bold claim that he would resign if proven wrong.

If he is truly sincere, let’s both approach the Chief Justice of the High Court and request an inquiry by a sitting judge. If the inquiry finds no wrongdoing, I will renounce politics.”

KTR added that if the Minister is reluctant to approach the Chief Justice, they should fix a date and time to meet the Central Vigilance Commissioner instead.

He reiterated his call to both the Minister and the Chief Minister, urging them to cancel the tenders if necessary.

