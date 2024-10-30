KTR To Revanth Reddy: “You Can’t Erase KCR’s Legacy from Telangana’s History”

Hyderabad: BRS working President KT Rama Rao gave a strong counter to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy over his claims to erase the name of BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao from Telangana’s history.

He reminded Chandrashekhar Rao’s pivotal role in the Telangana statehood movement, contrasting with Revanth Reddy’s political past.When you were still carrying footwear, he breathed life into the Telangana statehood movement,” Rama Rao remarked, accusing Revanth Reddy of being driven by ambition, while Chandrashekhar Rao sacrificed positions for the greater cause.

He risked his life when you raised the gun on the agitators. While you carried money bags, plotting to destroy what we achieved, he was securing Telangana’s future,” he added.Will you wipe out KCR’s name? KCR is the history of Telangana.”