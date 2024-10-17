KTR urges govt to reschedule Group-I Mains exams

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working President KT Rama Rao has urged the State government to positively consider the demand of the candidates seeking reschedule of the Group-I Mains exams.

He questioned as to why the government was going so adamant when the candidates themselves wanted the exam to be rescheduled.

KTR condemned the arrest of the candidates, who were agitating in Ashok Nagar demanding rescheduling of the exams and demanded that the candidates should be released immediately while noting that the cases against them should be withdrawn.

KTR held a meeting with the candidates protesting for the rescheduling of the Group-I Mains exams at Telangana Bhavan. He held discussions with group-1 mains candidates at Telangana Bhavan after they requested him to stand by them on his Twitter handle.

Speaking on the occasion, he assured them that as the main Opposition party, they would stand by the fight of the group-1 mains candidates. “We will provide them with the legal assistance they need,” he said.

On the occasion, the candidates brought to the notice of KTR the stubborn attitude of the government towards the conduct of the exams and added that the GO No. 29 issued by the government was unconstitutional.

KTR said that injustice would be done to the candidates in the matter of reservation. “Though there are around 22 cases in the court related to Group One Mains, the government is adamantly looking to conduct the exams.

If we go to the Supreme Court, the court will definitely cancel the exams,” he warned. He said the government would go ahead stubbornly even though it was not right to conduct the cancelled exams. The candidates complained to KTR that the government was not paying heed to their request to conduct the exams only after all the legal issues were resolved. He said his party would increase the pressure to reschedule the exams.