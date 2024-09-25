KTR Visits Former Minister Jagadish Reddy for Lunch Amid BRS Leadership Discussions

BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) paid a visit to the residence of former Minister and MLA Jagadish Reddy, where he engaged with former BRS MLAs and leaders from the unified Nalgonda district.

The meeting, held over lunch, aimed to strengthen party ties and discuss the future strategies of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

KTR’s visit highlights the importance of unity within the party as it navigates the political landscape.

The discussions are expected to focus on enhancing party coordination and addressing the concerns of local leaders as the BRS prepares for upcoming political challenges.

The discussions at Jagadish Reddy’s residence also centered around the upcoming elections and the pressing local issues that need to be addressed.

Leaders highlighted the importance of grassroots engagement and mobilizing support for the party’s initiatives.

KTR encouraged the attendees to remain proactive in connecting with the electorate and reaffirming the party’s commitment to development and welfare programs.