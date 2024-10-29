KTR's Political Career Will End If... Warns MLA Srinivas Reddy

Hyderabad: BRS Working President KT Rama Rao’s political career would end if he supported his brother-in-law Raj Pakala in the Janwada farmhouse party case, Mahbubnagar MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy said.

Pointing out that KTR has been saying shamelessly that the police did not provide a search warrant, Yennam Srinivas Reddy said the police have the legal right to conduct searches without giving prior information.

He said that it is ridiculous to say that the party was held without Raj Pakala’s presence in his residence. Addressing the media at the CLP Media Hall Srinivas said, “Don’t we know the history of Raj Pakala?” He said that Raj Pakala fled as he was afraid of drug tests and as Vijay Madduri tested cocaine positive.

KTR’s words would have had meaning if Raj Pakala had come forward and explained to the media what happened at the farmhouse, he said. “KTR should not try to support his brother-in-law. If he does, his political career would end.

It was Raj Pakala who made the BRS admin give permission to pubs in Jubilee Hills. Is investigating the case wrong? Where is the involvement of the CM and officials in it? Police conducted raids after complaints, but it was not a sting operation. Sting operations started during BRS rule,” Srinivas said. He said that Vijay Madduri told the police that he had consumed drugs after Raj Pakala gave them.

“That is a serious matter. Raja Pakala should surrender before the police if it was false or else the public will believe that Vijay Madduri’s version is right. KTR’s counterattack will not work at all,” he said. “The busting of the Janwada farmhouse party is not what Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy meant when he spoke about political bombs.

That is a self-goal by BRS leaders. Political bombs mean the Kaleshwaram Project, electricity deals, the Bhudhan scam, the ED and hawala bombs. The Kaleshwaram, Electricity and Bhudhan land scams will come out soon,” the Srinivas said.