Kunal Kamra Drops New Parody Video After Refusing to Apologise for Remarks on Eknath Shinde

Mumbai: Comedian Kunal Kamra has intensified the controversy surrounding his comments on Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde by posting a fresh parody video on Instagram, just a day after declaring he would not apologise.

From “Kamyab” to “Kangal” – A Satirical Twist

In his latest parody, Kamra reimagines the popular Hindi translation of We Shall Overcome – “Hum Honge Kamyab” – by replacing it with “Hum Honge Kangal” (We Will Be Paupers), implying a satirical commentary on the state of the nation’s economy.

Visuals of Vandalised Venue Included

The video includes visuals of Habitat, Mumbai, the venue where his previous controversial comedy sketch was recorded, and which was allegedly vandalised following the outrage. The parody also features modified lyrics like “Mann mein andhvishwas, desh ka satyanash” (Blind faith in our minds, destruction of the nation), parodying the original hopeful line “Mann mein hai vishwas, poora hai vishwas.”

Political Satire Sparks Backlash

While the video appears to be an extension or edited version of his earlier act, it has reignited political tension in Maharashtra. Kamra had previously mocked Eknath Shinde’s political career using parodied lyrics from a Bollywood song, which led to widespread backlash.

No Apologies from Kamra

Despite the criticism, Kamra remains unapologetic and continues to use satire to make political statements. His latest video has triggered strong reactions from political supporters who view the act as disrespectful, while others defend it as an exercise in free speech.

Ongoing Debate on Comedy and Free Expression

As the controversy grows, Kamra’s video has once again raised important questions about the limits of political satire and freedom of expression in India. With no sign of backing down, Kamra’s content continues to stir both laughter and outrage across social and political platforms.