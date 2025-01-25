Kunal Kemmu Shares Heartfelt Post for Soha Ali Khan on 10th Wedding Anniversary

Mumbai: Actor-filmmaker Kunal Kemmu celebrated his tenth wedding anniversary with wife Soha Ali Khan by sharing a heartwarming post on Instagram. In his emotional message, Kunal expressed that his journey in life would have been incomplete without Soha by his side.

Kunal posted a series of pictures with Soha, where the couple is seen sharing the same loving pose—Soha hugging Kunal—with different backdrops in each photo. He captioned the post, “In sunshine, in rain. In happiness, in pain. You make the cold seem warmer and you make the odd seem sane. It would be incomplete, this journey called life if I didn’t have you as my partner, my wife @sakpataudi.”

He concluded the post with a touching message: “Happy 10th Anniversary my jaan. This song was always meant for you. Even when I didn’t know you.”

Soha Ali Khan Also Pens a Heartfelt Message for Kunal

Soha also took to Instagram to share her love for her husband. She posted a reel video featuring their precious moments together. The video begins with their wedding day, capturing the vows they exchanged, followed by clips of their travels and the experiences they’ve shared, including Soha’s pregnancy journey.

She wrote in her post: “Ten years later … I still do, and I always will.” Along with the message, she added a heart, infinity, and evil eye emoji, signifying her deep love and commitment.

Kunal and Soha’s Journey Together

Kunal and Soha first met in 2009 on the sets of Umesh Shukla’s comedy Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge. They began dating while working together on 99 and Mr Joe B Carvalho. The couple married in 2015 and welcomed their daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, in 2017.

On the Workfront

Kunal’s latest project is Madgaon Express, which marks his debut as a director. The film features an ensemble cast including Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye, and Chhaya Kadam.

Meanwhile, Soha will next be seen in Chhorii 2, alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha.