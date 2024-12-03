Lady Aghori’s Anti-Minority Remarks Spark Controversy in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A self-proclaimed lady Aghori, identifying as a Naga Sadhu, has sparked outrage with her inflammatory remarks targeting Muslim and Christian communities. The woman, who first came into the spotlight after the desecration of the Secunderabad Muthyalamma temple in October, is now at the center of another controversy.

In a recently released 1:49-minute video that has gone viral on social media, the lady Aghori is seen sitting alongside another individual and making incendiary comments. “I will strip every Muslim and Christian and beat them on the streets publicly. I will do anything to protect ‘Sanathan Dharma,’” she is heard saying in the video.

She further declared that India is a Hindu nation and only Hindus should reside in the country. “It is my responsibility to ensure only Hindus stay here. Let anyone come with any weapon they want. Nobody has the power to confront me,” she stated.

The lady Aghori has been visiting temples across Telangana, particularly those where idol theft or vandalism has been reported. She claims to be a ‘lady Naga Sadhu’ sent by prominent sages to safeguard Hindu temples and the faith.

Her controversial visits and statements have led to increased tensions at temples, with police intervening on several occasions to prevent law and order disturbances. Her actions and rhetoric have gained widespread attention, reigniting debates over communal harmony and the role of religious leaders in promoting peace.