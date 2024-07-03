Lahore Set to Host India-Pakistan Clash in 2025 ICC Champions Trophy

Hyderabad: In a highly anticipated showdown, Lahore is set to host the blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan in the 2025 edition of the ICC Champions Trophy.

Cricket icons Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are expected to headline the match, marking their return to white-ball cricket after retiring from T20I following India’s victory in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup. Despite stepping away from T20I, Kohli and Sharma will continue to play in traditional formats and could feature prominently in the Champions Trophy.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has submitted its draft for the ICC Champions Trophy, scheduling the high-voltage India-Pakistan match for March 1, 2025, in Lahore. This marquee event will see the two arch-rivals face off in what promises to be an electrifying encounter.

However, uncertainty looms over India’s participation, as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has yet to give its approval. The BCCI will consult with the Indian government before updating the International Cricket Council (ICC) on its decision.

“All board chiefs of the ICC Champions Trophy participating countries (minus BCCI) have assured their complete support, but BCCI will consult its government and update the ICC,” an ICC board member was quoted as saying by PTI.

The cricket world eagerly awaits confirmation, hoping to witness one of the sport’s most thrilling rivalries on Pakistani soil in 2025.