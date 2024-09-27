Langer House Residents Stage Protest Rally Against HYDRAA (Video)

Hyderabad: Residents of the Langer House area organized a protest rally today, voicing their opposition to the actions of the HYDRAA (Hyderabad Development Authority). The demonstration was marked by chants and placards, as community members expressed their concerns regarding the ongoing demolitions and the impact on their homes and livelihoods.

The residents criticized the authority for what they describe as a lack of transparency and inadequate compensation for those affected by the demolition drives. Many locals fear losing their homes and businesses without proper notice or rehabilitation plans in place.

During the rally, community leaders urged officials to reconsider their approach and engage in dialogue with the residents to find viable solutions that respect their rights and needs. They called for a halt to the demolitions and demanded a fair assessment of the situation before any further actions are taken.

The protest underscores the growing unrest among residents facing displacement and highlights the need for the government to address their grievances effectively. As tensions rise, community members remain determined to fight for their homes and seek justice from the authorities.