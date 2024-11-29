Last Day of Bihar Assembly Winter Session Likely to Witness Stormy Debate

Patna: The final day of the winter session of the Bihar Assembly is expected to be a stormy one, as the opposition parties are gearing up for a showdown over a range of issues.

The session, which has been marked by heated exchanges and intense debates, will conclude with a high likelihood of disruptions and protests from opposition members.

Proceedings to Begin with Question Hour

The session will start with the Question Hour, during which members from various political parties will raise questions related to multiple departments, including energy, disaster management, tourism, planning and development, parliamentary affairs, health, and law. Each of these issues is expected to stir intense discussions, with the respective ministers or ministers-in-charge providing direct answers.

This segment will likely see questions from the opposition seeking clarifications on government policies and the handling of key issues, putting the spotlight on the ruling Nitish Kumar government.

Zero Hour to Raise Urgent Matters

Following the Question Hour, the Zero Hour will commence, where members can raise pressing matters that demand immediate attention from the government. The opposition is likely to use this opportunity to spotlight issues related to governance, social welfare, and the allocation of resources, which have been contentious throughout the session.

In this segment, the Bihar government is expected to provide detailed responses, and the assembly proceedings could get heated, especially if any responses are seen as inadequate or dismissive by opposition members. The government’s handling of these matters will be closely scrutinized, setting the stage for further discussions and potential disruptions.

Focus on Non-Official Resolutions

A significant part of the final day’s session will focus on the non-official resolutions proposed by individual members. A total of 97 resolutions are slated for discussion, covering a wide range of local issues and policy proposals. These resolutions, unlike government bills, are often controversial and tend to provoke intense debates, particularly when they touch on sensitive or politically charged topics.

Members will present their views on these resolutions, and the assembly will engage in detailed discussions to evaluate their merits. The outcome of these discussions could potentially influence local policies and the direction of government action on a range of issues.

Oppositional Protests and Political Tensions

Throughout the winter session, political tensions have been high, particularly with the opposition parties taking issue with the ruling coalition’s policies and decisions. Tejashwi Yadav, the Leader of Opposition, is expected to continue pressing the government on several matters, demanding explanations on controversial decisions and policy failures.

Key issues that have been raised during the session include:

Waqf Board Issues : The opposition has raised concerns about the governance and functioning of the Waqf Board , which is responsible for managing properties belonging to religious minorities. Allegations of mismanagement have triggered debates on its reform and oversight.



: The opposition has raised concerns about the governance and functioning of the , which is responsible for managing properties belonging to religious minorities. Allegations of mismanagement have triggered debates on its reform and oversight. Prepaid Smart Meters : The government’s initiative to introduce prepaid smart meters for electricity billing has faced backlash. Critics argue that these meters disproportionately affect low-income households and could lead to higher bills, prompting protests from opposition members.



: The government’s initiative to introduce for electricity billing has faced backlash. Critics argue that these meters disproportionately affect low-income households and could lead to higher bills, prompting protests from opposition members. 65% Reservation Policy : The 65% reservation policy, aimed at providing quotas in education and government jobs for backward classes, has been a hot-button issue. The opposition has called for a review of the policy, demanding fairness and transparency in its implementation.



: The policy, aimed at providing quotas in education and government jobs for backward classes, has been a hot-button issue. The opposition has called for a review of the policy, demanding fairness and transparency in its implementation. Seating Arrangement of Rebel MLAs: Another point of contention has been the seating arrangement of rebel MLAs who switched allegiance from the RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal) and Congress to the NDA (National Democratic Alliance). The change in seating arrangement during the session has triggered protests and calls for action from opposition leaders.

Highlights of the Previous Days’ Proceedings

The Bihar Assembly’s winter session has already witnessed its share of dramatic moments. Notably, RJD MLA Bhai Virendra staged a symbolic protest by walking to the Chief Minister’s chair in the Assembly. This bold move was met with strong opposition from the Speaker, Nand Kishore Yadav, who issued a firm warning, calling for an end to the disruption. The event has become one of the defining moments of the session, highlighting the heightened tensions between the opposition and the ruling party.

Also Read | Five Newly Elected MLAs in Assam to Take Oath Today Following Bypolls Victory

With the session coming to a close, the Bihar government will be under significant pressure to address these issues head-on, especially as the opposition seeks to push for changes in governance, policy, and administration.

Conclusion

As the Bihar Assembly prepares to adjourn for the winter break, the final day promises to be a high-drama affair. With critical issues on the agenda and a charged atmosphere in the Assembly, the opposition is poised to make its voice heard. The outcome of this session could set the tone for the political landscape in Bihar for the coming months, with key issues such as reservation policies, electoral integrity, and government accountability likely to remain at the forefront of political discourse.