Law and Order in Telangana a Major Concern: KTR Expresses Alarm

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) raised serious concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation in Telangana on Tuesday. He emphasized that the state’s security situation has been a growing issue for several months.

KTR’s comments came after senior Congress leader and Telangana Legislative Council Member T. Jeevan Reddy staged a protest in Jagtial district following the brutal murder of his close aide, Maru Ganga Reddy. The victim, a former Mandal Parishad Territorial Committee (MPTC) member, was killed in a violent attack, sparking political tension in the area.

Taking to social media platform X, KTR said that Jeevan Reddy’s protest reflects the broader concerns shared by many across Telangana regarding law and order.

“A senior Congress leader and former Minister, MLC Jeevan Reddy Garu, is echoing what the rest of Telangana has been saying for months. Law and order in Telangana has been a major concern. With no full-time Home Minister and the police preoccupied with political affairs, law enforcement is suffering,” KTR posted.

He also urged for a shift in focus, stating, “Hope wisdom prevails among political leaders, allowing our efficient police force to prioritize their primary duty of maintaining peace and harmony.”

Maru Ganga Reddy, aged 58, was fatally attacked in Jabitapur village, Jagtial district, when he was deliberately struck by a car and then assaulted with a knife. The victim died while being taken to a hospital.

In response, Jeevan Reddy and his supporters staged a dharna at the Old Bus Stand on the Jagtial-Dharmapuri road, expressing frustration over the state’s security issues. The Congress leader questioned the current administration’s ability to maintain order, accusing political rivals of orchestrating the killing.

Jeevan Reddy further criticized the current situation, asking, “How can BRS control Jagtial when Congress rules the state?”