Lawyer Slaps BJP MLA Amid Heated Dispute in Uttar Pradesh

Lakhimpur – A dramatic incident unfolded when Advocate Avadhesh Singh, President of the Lakhimpur Bar Association, allegedly slapped BJP MLA Yogesh Verma.

Safiya Begum9 October 2024 - 18:49
The altercation occurred after MLA Verma wrote a letter seeking to postpone the upcoming Urban Cooperative Bank Committee elections in Lakhimpur.

The disagreement quickly escalated into a heated argument, culminating in Singh physically confronting the MLA. The incident has sparked a stir in political and legal circles, with many awaiting further developments.

