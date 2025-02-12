Watch: Two Lawyers Clash Over Truck Driver Case, Both Want to Represent Same Client

A violent altercation between advocates erupted outside a sales tax office in Ghaziabad’s Mohan Nagar area on Tuesday, leaving a female lawyer injured and bloodied. The entire incident, captured on camera, quickly went viral on social media, prompting the Uttar Pradesh Police to take cognizance of the matter.

What Led to the Clash?

According to reports, the dispute began over a client—a truck driver whose vehicle had been seized by the sales tax team. Two advocates, both vying to represent the driver, engaged in a heated argument that soon turned physical. The female advocate and her husband, who are both sales tax advocates, attempted to intervene in the case, leading to a confrontation with another advocate.

The situation escalated when the female lawyer was seen grabbing a man by his collar and slapping him. This provoked the man, who retaliated by assaulting her. Her husband tried to step in to rescue her but was also attacked by the man’s associates, who grabbed him by the neck and thrashed him.

A heated altercation between two lawyers at the SGST department office in #MohanNagar escalated into a full-fledged brawl on Tuesday, under the jurisdiction of #Sahibabad police station in #UttarPradesh's #Ghaziabad. The intense scuffle was captured on video has gone viral on… pic.twitter.com/XCor24xYJS — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) February 12, 2025

Police Take Action

After the video of the incident went viral, the Uttar Pradesh Police directed the Ghaziabad Police to take action. The Hindon Police Commissionerate confirmed that the matter is under investigation. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), they stated, “The above case is in the knowledge of the local police. Action is being taken under section 173 (3) BNSS after receiving a written complaint from the victim regarding the incident.”

Public Outrage and Social Media Reaction

The video of the altercation sparked widespread outrage on social media, with many users condemning the violence and calling for strict action against those involved. The incident has also raised concerns about the conduct of legal professionals and the need for maintaining decorum in public spaces.

As the investigation unfolds, authorities are expected to take further steps to ensure accountability and prevent such incidents in the future.

This is a developing story. Updates will follow as more details emerge.